Tfo Tdc LLC Has $228.50 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Tfo Tdc LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,839,991 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,562 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 72.7% of Tfo Tdc LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Tfo Tdc LLC owned about 0.26% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares worth $228,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $28,000. JustInvest LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 139,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 15,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $47.53 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.79 and a 200-day moving average of $43.63. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $28.46 and a twelve month high of $49.18.

