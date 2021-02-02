Thalassa Holdings Limited (THAL.L) (LON:THAL) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $56.09

Thalassa Holdings Limited (THAL.L) (LON:THAL) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $56.09 and traded as low as $56.00. Thalassa Holdings Limited (THAL.L) shares last traded at $58.00, with a volume of 8,248 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of £9.42 million and a P/E ratio of -145.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.73, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 60.81 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 56.09.

About Thalassa Holdings Limited (THAL.L) (LON:THAL)

Thalassa Holdings Limited operates as a property company. It operates a portfolio of commercial properties; and provides client life cycle management systems. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Road Town, the British Virgin Islands.

Read More: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Thalassa Holdings Limited (THAL.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thalassa Holdings Limited (THAL.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.