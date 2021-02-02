The Alkaline Water (OTCMKTS:WTER) Shares Up 5.9%

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:WTER)’s share price shot up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.26 and last traded at $1.26. 1,892,489 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 2,263,704 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.19.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WTER. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 target price on shares of The Alkaline Water in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Alkaline Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

Get The Alkaline Water alerts:

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.39.

The Alkaline Water (OTCMKTS:WTER) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $10.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.55 million. The Alkaline Water had a negative net margin of 22.16% and a negative return on equity of 263.88%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WTER. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of The Alkaline Water by 99.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 10,310 shares during the period. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of The Alkaline Water in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management boosted its stake in The Alkaline Water by 66.7% during the third quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in The Alkaline Water during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in The Alkaline Water during the second quarter valued at $71,000.

The Alkaline Water Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WTER)

The Alkaline Water Company Inc produces, distributes, and markets bottled alkaline water in the United States. It also provides flavored bottled alkaline water in various flavors, including raspberry, watermelon, lemon, lemon lime, peach mango, blood orange, and cucumber mint. The company offers bottled alkaline water in various volumes under the Alkaline88 brand.

Recommended Story: What are CEFs?



Receive News & Ratings for The Alkaline Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Alkaline Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.