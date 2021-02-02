The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The Allstate in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on The Allstate from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Allstate from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on The Allstate from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on The Allstate from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.86.
ALL traded up $2.51 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $111.22. 9,387 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,737,715. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81. The Allstate has a 1 year low of $64.13 and a 1 year high of $125.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALL. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Allstate during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Allstate during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of The Allstate during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Allstate during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Allstate during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. 76.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About The Allstate
The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; liability insurance products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.
