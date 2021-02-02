The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Stock Holdings Lowered by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lowered its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 192,531 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 8,844 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $41,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in The Boeing in the third quarter worth approximately $101,000. Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its position in The Boeing by 28.6% in the third quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,914 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,804,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428 shares in the last quarter. Kwmg LLC grew its position in The Boeing by 7.4% in the third quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 10,167 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. grew its position in The Boeing by 3.3% in the third quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 8,565 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Oklahoma bought a new stake in The Boeing in the third quarter worth approximately $666,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

Get The Boeing alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on BA shares. 140166 upped their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Redburn Partners reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of The Boeing in a report on Thursday, December 17th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Nord/LB downgraded shares of The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $265.00 price objective (up from $190.00) on shares of The Boeing in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.65.

Shares of BA stock opened at $195.84 on Tuesday. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $89.00 and a 52-week high of $349.95. The stock has a market cap of $110.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.82, a P/E/G ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $210.93 and a 200-day moving average of $185.55.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.36 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.33) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Further Reading: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.