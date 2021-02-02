The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Short Interest Update

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,950,000 shares, a decline of 20.7% from the December 31st total of 25,150,000 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 17,800,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

In other news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total transaction of $4,975,000.00. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 65.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.76.

Shares of KO traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.96. The company had a trading volume of 13,274,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,986,340. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.32. The stock has a market cap of $210.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The Coca-Cola has a 52 week low of $36.27 and a 52 week high of $60.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

