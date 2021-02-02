The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Director Sells $50,500.00 in Stock

The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Director Daren Shaw sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total transaction of $50,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,423,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Daren Shaw also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 25th, Daren Shaw sold 875 shares of The Ensign Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total transaction of $74,541.25.

On Monday, November 30th, Daren Shaw sold 625 shares of The Ensign Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.53, for a total transaction of $44,706.25.

ENSG stock traded up $1.46 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.26. 338,706 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 292,857. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.06 and a 52 week high of $88.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.0525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.05%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ENSG. Stephens upgraded shares of The Ensign Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $64.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Ensign Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.43.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENSG. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,125,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,523,000 after acquiring an additional 409,192 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 941,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,648,000 after acquiring an additional 325,101 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 9,506.0% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 192,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,037,000 after acquiring an additional 190,500 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 53.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 380,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,733,000 after acquiring an additional 133,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 131.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 142,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,961,000 after acquiring an additional 81,236 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company offers transitional and skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly. It also provides standard services, such as room and board, special nutritional program, social, recreational, entertainment, and other services.

