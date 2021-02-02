The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Acquired by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,774 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $3,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 624,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,179,000 after buying an additional 32,099 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 4,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP increased its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 4,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $100,000. 54.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $248.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $239.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Estée Lauder Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.63.

EL stock opened at $241.85 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.01 and a fifty-two week high of $267.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $254.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.98. The stock has a market cap of $87.45 billion, a PE ratio of 147.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.54. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, major shareholder Lal Family Partners Lp sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.06, for a total transaction of $488,120,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 77,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.85, for a total transaction of $19,293,340.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,140,025.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,249,842 shares of company stock worth $550,441,344. Corporate insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

See Also: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL).

Receive News & Ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.