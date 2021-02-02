The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.63 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:EL)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) – Piper Sandler lifted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a research note issued on Monday, February 1st. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.63 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.62. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The Estée Lauder Companies’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.99 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.66 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $2.26 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on EL. Oppenheimer raised their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on The Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $311.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on The Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $239.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $219.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.25.

Shares of NYSE EL opened at $241.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $87.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The Estée Lauder Companies has a 12-month low of $137.01 and a 12-month high of $267.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $254.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.98.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 4.38%. The business’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.67 EPS.

In other news, Chairman William P. Lauder sold 8,006 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.86, for a total transaction of $1,928,325.16. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 842 shares in the company, valued at $202,804.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Rose Marie Bravo sold 2,906 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.05, for a total value of $697,585.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,657,785.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,249,842 shares of company stock worth $550,441,344 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EL. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies during the third quarter valued at $1,299,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 312.5% during the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

