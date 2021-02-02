The Force Protocol (FOR) Trading Down 29.9% Over Last Week

The Force Protocol (CURRENCY:FOR) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. One The Force Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, The Force Protocol has traded 29.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. The Force Protocol has a total market capitalization of $10.43 million and approximately $4.02 million worth of The Force Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get The Force Protocol alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00010880 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $285.85 or 0.00791957 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000037 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 22.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded up 38.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000554 BTC.

The Force Protocol Profile

The Force Protocol is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 5th, 2017. The Force Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 438,000,000 coins. The official message board for The Force Protocol is medium.com/@theforceprotocol . The official website for The Force Protocol is www.theforceprotocol.com . The Reddit community for The Force Protocol is /r/The_Force_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Force Protocol project, also called distributed crypto-financial services protocols, which is an open-source blockchain platform, offers crypto-financial services solutions to developers. It offers cross-chain technology backed decentralized crypto-financial services with the under-layer standard data network of protocols. The project offers development convenience for decentralized finance applications through its SDK toolkit and APIs resources towards DAPP development and operation. This platform offers solutions for financial needs such as cross-platform assets transaction, shared trading volume, cross-chain communication, multiple blockchain crypto-assets collaterals backed stablecoin issuing, token bonds issuing, on-chain payment, settlement and clearing of transactions, etc. “

Buying and Selling The Force Protocol

The Force Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Force Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Force Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase The Force Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for The Force Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for The Force Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.