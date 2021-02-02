The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) COO Sells $153,206.12 in Stock

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) COO Shawn Curran sold 7,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total transaction of $153,206.12. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $733,148.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of GPS traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.75. 5,855,248 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,533,521. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.97. The Gap, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.26 and a 1 year high of $26.99. The stock has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 1.52.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.07). The Gap had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 24.81%. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Gap, Inc. will post -2.07 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPS. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in The Gap by 26.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,025 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 3,723 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in The Gap by 32,207.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,867,992 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $23,574,000 after buying an additional 1,862,210 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in The Gap by 13.2% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 121,609 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after buying an additional 14,200 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in The Gap by 3.8% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 16,601 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in The Gap by 14.3% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 16,379 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. 55.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on GPS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of The Gap from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of The Gap from $31.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of The Gap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of The Gap from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Gap from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.84.

About The Gap

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, Janie and Jack, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

