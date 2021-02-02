The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,810,000 shares, an increase of 26.4% from the December 31st total of 22,000,000 shares. Currently, 23.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,090,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.8 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The GEO Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GEO. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 117,650.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,353 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in The GEO Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in The GEO Group by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The GEO Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Insight 2811 Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The GEO Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $116,000. 64.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GEO opened at $8.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 7.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The GEO Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.70 and a fifty-two week high of $18.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.01.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 25th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.12%. The GEO Group’s payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

The GEO Group (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO is a leading provider of enhanced in-custody rehabilitation, post-release support, electronic monitoring, and community-based programs.

