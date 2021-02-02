The Graystone (OTCMKTS:GYST) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.01

The Graystone Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GYST) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.01 and traded as high as $0.01. The Graystone shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 681,942 shares changing hands.

About The Graystone (OTCMKTS:GYST)

The Graystone Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in acquiring and developing mining properties. The company is involved in acquiring and developing gold, silver, precious metals and gems, and other mineral properties with proven and/or probable reserves in Peru. It owns 1,600 hectares of properties.

