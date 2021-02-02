The Hain Celestial Group (HAIN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $498.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.59 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 1.31%. The Hain Celestial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. On average, analysts expect The Hain Celestial Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ HAIN opened at $41.13 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The Hain Celestial Group has a 1 year low of $18.12 and a 1 year high of $45.42. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 158.19 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.89.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised The Hain Celestial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.42.

About The Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

