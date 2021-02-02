The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Bought by Community Bank N.A.

Community Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,617 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $2,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new position in The Home Depot during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.03, for a total value of $32,283.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,611 shares in the company, valued at $12,539,757.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Edward P. Decker sold 25,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total value of $6,895,293.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 97,352 shares in the company, valued at $26,226,628.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $270.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $290.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.36, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.63 and a 12-month high of $292.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $271.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $274.41.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The business had revenue of $33.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HD shares. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim upgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.25.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

