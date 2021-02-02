The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Trading Up 6%

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) was up 6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $44.34 and last traded at $43.68. Approximately 1,448,850 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 72% from the average daily volume of 840,707 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.19.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LSXMA shares. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. CSFB upgraded shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $37.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Barclays upgraded shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $39.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.29.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.11. The company has a market cap of $14.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.67 and a beta of 1.27.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 1.21%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter.

In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, major shareholder John C. Malone sold 349,584 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.12, for a total value of $13,675,726.08. Also, major shareholder John C. Malone sold 65,935 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.52, for a total transaction of $2,737,621.20.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the third quarter worth $105,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 58.8% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC bought a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the third quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. 27.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as from internet through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

