The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Trading 5.2% Higher

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) shares traded up 5.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $44.14 and last traded at $43.11. 1,871,135 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 70% from the average session volume of 1,098,368 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.99.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.97 and its 200 day moving average is $38.07. The firm has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.88, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.28.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LSXMK. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 625,542 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,693,000 after buying an additional 36,289 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 53,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after buying an additional 2,484 shares during the last quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 1,659,939 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,911,000 after buying an additional 112,353 shares during the last quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 4th quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,010,000. 81.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as from internet through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

