The Manitowoc (MTW) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.39. The Manitowoc had a negative net margin of 0.79% and a negative return on equity of 1.02%. The company had revenue of $355.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The Manitowoc’s quarterly revenue was down 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect The Manitowoc to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MTW stock opened at $13.41 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.87 and a 200-day moving average of $10.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The Manitowoc has a 12-month low of $7.24 and a 12-month high of $16.85. The firm has a market cap of $463.44 million, a P/E ratio of -39.44, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 2.26.

Several research analysts recently commented on MTW shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of The Manitowoc from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Manitowoc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of The Manitowoc from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.86.

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting equipment for the construction industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile telescopic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and a hydraulically powered telescopic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

