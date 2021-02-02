The New Germany Fund (NYSE:GF) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $19.90

The New Germany Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GF)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.90 and traded as high as $20.37. The New Germany Fund shares last traded at $19.86, with a volume of 25,164 shares traded.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 30th were given a $0.1385 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.68%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GF. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC raised its stake in The New Germany Fund by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 238,205 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,021,000 after acquiring an additional 9,870 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in The New Germany Fund by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,153,241 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $36,346,000 after acquiring an additional 36,957 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in The New Germany Fund by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 279,137 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,712,000 after acquiring an additional 3,556 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its stake in The New Germany Fund by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 228,191 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,852,000 after acquiring an additional 28,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Relative Value Partners Group LLC raised its stake in The New Germany Fund by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 21,933 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the last quarter.

About The New Germany Fund (NYSE:GF)

The New Germany Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets of Germany. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

