The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 126,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,789 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $18,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 126.4% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 103,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,416,000 after acquiring an additional 57,751 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 51,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,651,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth about $234,000. BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,162,000 after acquiring an additional 5,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canal Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 9,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PNC stock opened at $145.86 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.66. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.41 and a 52-week high of $162.74.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 38.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.97 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 19th will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.39%.

In related news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 3,840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total value of $581,260.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,846,361.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PNC shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $173.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $120.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $140.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.78.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

