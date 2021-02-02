The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) Short Interest Down 22.1% in January

The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 247,800 shares, a decline of 22.1% from the December 31st total of 317,900 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 68,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RMR shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on The RMR Group from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised The RMR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on The RMR Group in a research note on Monday, December 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:RMR traded up $1.79 on Tuesday, hitting $39.74. 3,349 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,974. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.62 and its 200 day moving average is $32.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 21.56 and a beta of 1.43. The RMR Group has a 1-year low of $21.79 and a 1-year high of $47.28.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.16. The RMR Group had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 4.88%. Equities analysts predict that The RMR Group will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 25th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.88%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of The RMR Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 150,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 35,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. 38.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2020, it had approximately 2,100 properties in 47 states under management, which are primarily owned by the Managed Equity REITs.

