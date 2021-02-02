The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) Trading 5.4% Higher

The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) shares traded up 5.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $41.13 and last traded at $40.00. 120,383 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 98% from the average session volume of 60,942 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.95.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised The RMR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on The RMR Group in a research note on Monday, December 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on The RMR Group from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.64.

The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.44.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.16. The RMR Group had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 4.88%. Equities analysts predict that The RMR Group Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 25th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.88%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RMR. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of The RMR Group during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 277.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of The RMR Group during the fourth quarter worth $142,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The RMR Group during the third quarter worth $210,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 8.8% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. 38.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2020, it had approximately 2,100 properties in 47 states under management, which are primarily owned by the Managed Equity REITs.

