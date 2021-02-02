The Sage Group plc (SGE.L) (LON:SGE) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $666.06

The Sage Group plc (SGE.L) (LON:SGE) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $666.06 and traded as low as $599.20. The Sage Group plc (SGE.L) shares last traded at $603.40, with a volume of 1,630,036 shares.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SGE. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The Sage Group plc (SGE.L) in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 680 ($8.88) price objective on shares of The Sage Group plc (SGE.L) in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on The Sage Group plc (SGE.L) from GBX 650 ($8.49) to GBX 520 ($6.79) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The Sage Group plc (SGE.L) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 624.44 ($8.16).

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 584.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 666.06. The stock has a market cap of £6.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.93.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 11.32 ($0.15) per share. This is a boost from The Sage Group plc (SGE.L)’s previous dividend of $5.93. This represents a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. The Sage Group plc (SGE.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.85%.

In other The Sage Group plc (SGE.L) news, insider Jonathan Howell acquired 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 584 ($7.63) per share, with a total value of £99,280 ($129,709.96). Also, insider John Bates acquired 8,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 592 ($7.73) per share, with a total value of £49,728 ($64,969.95). In the last three months, insiders bought 30,400 shares of company stock valued at $17,830,800.

The Sage Group plc (SGE.L) Company Profile (LON:SGE)

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud financial management platform; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a payroll and HR software; and CakeHR, a HR management solution that enables small businesses to manage workforces with tools comprises reporting, organization chart, pay slip, and absence request.

