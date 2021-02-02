The Sandbox Price Tops $0.0951 on Top Exchanges (SAND)

The Sandbox (CURRENCY:SAND) traded 14.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 2nd. During the last seven days, The Sandbox has traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. The Sandbox has a total market cap of $62.49 million and $65.07 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One The Sandbox token can now be bought for approximately $0.0951 or 0.00000265 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 57.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00008209 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00025889 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001831 BTC.

Marscoin (MARS) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000015 BTC.

The Sandbox Token Profile

SAND is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 5th, 2017. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 657,082,307 tokens. The Sandbox’s official message board is medium.com/sandbox-game . The Sandbox’s official website is www.sandbox.game/en

The Sandbox Token Trading

The Sandbox can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

