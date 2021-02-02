The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Shares Purchased by Davy Global Fund Management Ltd

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 38.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,342 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $2,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 87.6% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 266.7% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.07% of the company’s stock.

In other The Scotts Miracle-Gro news, Director Peter E. Shumlin sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.72, for a total value of $273,152.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,564,819.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Hagedorn sold 26,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.12, for a total transaction of $5,000,845.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,379 shares in the company, valued at $16,890,994.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

SMG stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $226.87. The company had a trading volume of 6,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,255. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 1 year low of $76.50 and a 1 year high of $237.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The company has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.38 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $212.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.22.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 52.60% and a net margin of 9.38%. The business had revenue of $890.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.91) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 23rd. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is 34.25%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SMG shares. Truist boosted their price target on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $180.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James raised shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Scotts Miracle-Gro currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.50.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

