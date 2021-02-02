The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Acquired by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 27.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,423 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,084 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $20,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC lifted its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 50 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in The Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in The Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

Get The Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $698.10 on Tuesday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $325.43 and a 12-month high of $758.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.40 billion, a PE ratio of 34.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $726.61 and its 200-day moving average is $697.78.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.24. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 56.69% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 24.3 EPS for the current year.

SHW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $845.00 to $874.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $800.00 to $818.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $740.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $785.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $726.25.

About The Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

See Also: Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW).

Receive News & Ratings for The Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.