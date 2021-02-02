The Southern Banc (OTCMKTS:SRNN) Shares Up 3.3%

Shares of The Southern Banc Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRNN) rose 3.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.45 and last traded at $7.45. Approximately 400 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 23% from the average daily volume of 325 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.21.

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.00 million, a P/E ratio of 25.69 and a beta of -0.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.70.

The Southern Banc (OTCMKTS:SRNN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter. The Southern Banc had a return on equity of 1.76% and a net margin of 3.91%.

The Southern Banc Company, Inc operates as the holding company for The Southern Bank Company that provides various banking products and services in Alabama. Its personal banking products include checking accounts, home mortgage loans, home equity loans, auto loans, and personal loans. The company's business banking products comprise business checking accounts, cash flow management, real estate lending, and equipment financing.

