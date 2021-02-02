The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Sold by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 20.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,652 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 932 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Trade Desk were worth $2,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Seeyond grew its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 1,091 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Concentrum Wealth Management grew its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 522 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. 66.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on The Trade Desk from $510.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $750.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $530.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $510.00 to $760.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $628.42.

In other The Trade Desk news, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 1,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $792.27, for a total value of $1,305,660.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 47,713 shares in the company, valued at $37,801,578.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CMO Susan Vobejda sold 3,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.00, for a total transaction of $2,619,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 33,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,776,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,261 shares of company stock valued at $34,867,340. Insiders own 12.04% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk stock opened at $793.21 on Tuesday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.00 and a fifty-two week high of $972.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $831.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $646.91. The company has a market capitalization of $37.25 billion, a PE ratio of 271.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.59.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $216.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.30 million. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 19.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About The Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various advertising formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

