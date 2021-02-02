The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Price Target Increased to $900.00 by Analysts at Macquarie

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) had its target price increased by research analysts at Macquarie from $775.00 to $900.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Macquarie’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.46% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on The Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $903.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on The Trade Desk from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on The Trade Desk from $510.00 to $760.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Trade Desk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on The Trade Desk from $450.00 to $730.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $642.00.

TTD stock opened at $793.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $831.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $646.91. The Trade Desk has a 12-month low of $136.00 and a 12-month high of $972.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $37.25 billion, a PE ratio of 271.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.59.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.82. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 19.31%. The firm had revenue of $216.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Trade Desk will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $753.43, for a total transaction of $140,137.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,292,725.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $942.71, for a total value of $874,834.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,220,151.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 144,717 shares of company stock valued at $116,412,019. 12.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 73,300.0% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 8,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 273.6% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 21,256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,027,000 after purchasing an additional 15,567 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Trade Desk by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,199 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund grew its holdings in The Trade Desk by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,532 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. 66.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various advertising formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

