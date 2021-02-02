The9 (NASDAQ:NCTY) Shares Up 33.1%

The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY)’s share price shot up 33.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $18.50 and last traded at $18.50. 1,823,396 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 10,093,371 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.90.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.51.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in The9 stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 108,345 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Morgan Stanley owned about 3.56% of The9 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

The9 Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates and develops online games in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online games, including multiplayer online games, mobile games, Web games, and TV games. It also develops mobile games, including CrossFire New Mobile Game and Audition; and provides technical consulting services.

