THEKEY (TKY) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $45,927.00

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 2nd. One THEKEY token can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. THEKEY has a total market cap of $1.58 million and $45,927.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, THEKEY has traded up 15.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 34.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00011498 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded down 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000031 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000639 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00005151 BTC.

About THEKEY

TKY is a token. It launched on January 28th, 2018. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,210,789,109 tokens. The official website for THEKEY is www.thekey.vip . The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here

THEKEY Token Trading

THEKEY can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THEKEY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy THEKEY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

