Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Price Target Increased to $585.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Cowen from $525.00 to $585.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Cowen’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.49% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $475.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $570.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $566.00 to $588.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $477.00 to $539.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $522.47.

NYSE:TMO opened at $515.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $204.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.25, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $487.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $454.91. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 12-month low of $250.21 and a 12-month high of $532.57.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.53. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 17.12%. The business had revenue of $10.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 19.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to purchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 14,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.84, for a total value of $6,696,780.72. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,485,089.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 287,808.7% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,954,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954,221 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter valued at $280,017,000. AKO Capital LLP bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter valued at $192,228,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,107,720 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $488,887,000 after purchasing an additional 427,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 96.5% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 610,937 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $284,560,000 after purchasing an additional 300,081 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

