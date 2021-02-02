Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Price Target Raised to $575.00 at Morgan Stanley

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $535.00 to $575.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.55% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TMO. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $566.00 to $588.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $570.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $512.00 to $523.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, November 9th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $522.47.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

NYSE:TMO opened at $515.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $204.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $487.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $454.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.93. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 52 week low of $250.21 and a 52 week high of $532.57.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.53. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The company had revenue of $10.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.55 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 19.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to purchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 14,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.84, for a total transaction of $6,696,780.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 58,005 shares in the company, valued at $27,485,089.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 108.3% during the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.