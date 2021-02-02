Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Price Target Raised to $588.00

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) had its price target upped by UBS Group from $566.00 to $588.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.07% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on TMO. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $485.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. KeyCorp started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, November 9th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $488.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $556.00 to $580.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $522.47.

Shares of NYSE TMO opened at $515.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $487.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $454.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.93. The stock has a market cap of $204.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 52-week low of $250.21 and a 52-week high of $532.57.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.56 by $0.53. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The business had revenue of $10.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 19.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to reacquire up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 14,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.84, for a total transaction of $6,696,780.72. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 58,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,485,089.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Windward Capital Management Co. CA increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1,475.3% in the 4th quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 17,360 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,086,000 after buying an additional 16,258 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $687,000. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 13,657 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Applied Research Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Applied Research Investments LLC now owns 11,968 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

