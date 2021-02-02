Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Price Target Raised to $588.00

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $566.00 to $588.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.07% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $477.00 to $539.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $556.00 to $580.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $488.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $522.47.

NYSE:TMO opened at $515.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $487.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $454.91. The stock has a market cap of $204.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.25, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 1-year low of $250.21 and a 1-year high of $532.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $10.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 21.35%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 19.03 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 5th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to buy up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 14,113 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.46, for a total transaction of $6,724,279.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,637,062.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 12,296 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 33.6% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 11,967 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,284,000 after buying an additional 3,013 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,515 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.8% during the third quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,038 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,315,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

