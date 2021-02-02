Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) PT Raised to $560.00 at SVB Leerink

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) had its price target raised by equities researchers at SVB Leerink from $525.00 to $560.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the medical research company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.64% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BTIG Research increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $475.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $556.00 to $580.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $477.00 to $539.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $522.47.

Shares of NYSE TMO opened at $515.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $487.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $454.91. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a twelve month low of $250.21 and a twelve month high of $532.57.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.56 by $0.53. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 17.12%. The business had revenue of $10.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 19.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 5th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to purchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 14,133 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.84, for a total value of $6,696,780.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,485,089.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TMO. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 12,296 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,429,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 33.6% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 11,967 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,284,000 after purchasing an additional 3,013 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 14.8% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,515 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,038 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,315,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

