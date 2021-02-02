Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) PT Raised to $575.00 at Morgan Stanley

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $535.00 to $575.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.55% from the company’s current price.

TMO has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $566.00 to $588.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $550.00 to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $488.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $477.00 to $539.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $522.47.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $515.47 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $487.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $454.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.93. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a twelve month low of $250.21 and a twelve month high of $532.57. The firm has a market cap of $204.30 billion, a PE ratio of 42.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.53. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 17.12%. The company had revenue of $10.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 19.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to reacquire up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 14,133 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.84, for a total transaction of $6,696,780.72. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,485,089.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Windward Capital Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1,475.3% during the fourth quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 17,360 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,086,000 after purchasing an additional 16,258 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth $687,000. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 13,657 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,361,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Applied Research Investments LLC increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Applied Research Investments LLC now owns 11,968 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,574,000 after buying an additional 2,181 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.