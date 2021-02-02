Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) PT Raised to $585.00 at Cowen

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen from $525.00 to $585.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Cowen’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.49% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $488.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $566.00 to $588.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $522.47.

TMO opened at $515.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $487.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $454.91. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 1-year low of $250.21 and a 1-year high of $532.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $10.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 19.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to reacquire up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 14,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.46, for a total value of $6,724,279.98. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 58,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,637,062.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Windward Capital Management Co. CA boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1,475.3% during the fourth quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 17,360 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,086,000 after purchasing an additional 16,258 shares in the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $687,000. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 13,657 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Applied Research Investments LLC boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Applied Research Investments LLC now owns 11,968 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

