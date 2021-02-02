THETA (THETA) Reaches Market Cap of $2.18 Billion

THETA (CURRENCY:THETA) traded up 9.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. THETA has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion and approximately $159.72 million worth of THETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, THETA has traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar. One THETA token can currently be purchased for about $2.18 or 0.00006114 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get THETA alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.52 or 0.00066051 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $298.59 or 0.00838580 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.92 or 0.00047506 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002812 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,704.99 or 0.04788487 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.77 or 0.00035863 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002808 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00014928 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00019448 BTC.

THETA Profile

THETA is a token. It was first traded on November 23rd, 2017. THETA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. THETA’s official Twitter account is @ThetaToken . THETA’s official website is www.thetatoken.org . The Reddit community for THETA is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta is a decentralized video delivery network, powered by users. The Theta mainnet was launched on March 15th, 2019 with the swap from ERC20 (Ethereum) Theta Tokens to native Theta Tokens on the Theta blockchain. To make sure that you receive your Theta Tokens on the mainnet as well as the 1:5 distribution of Theta Fuel, download the new Theta wallet for Android OS or Apple iOS and move your tokens there. “

THETA Token Trading

THETA can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THETA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase THETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for THETA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for THETA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.