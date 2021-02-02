THORChain (RUNE) Price Reaches $3.76

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded down 7.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. THORChain has a total market cap of $595.09 million and approximately $70.02 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, THORChain has traded 59.2% higher against the US dollar. One THORChain coin can currently be bought for about $3.76 or 0.00010470 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get THORChain alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002791 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001072 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.04 or 0.00047488 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.28 or 0.00142954 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.78 or 0.00066282 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.64 or 0.00249871 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.62 or 0.00063042 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.33 or 0.00037160 BTC.

THORChain Profile

THORChain’s launch date was October 29th, 2019. THORChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 158,432,088 coins. The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for THORChain is thorchain.org . THORChain’s official message board is medium.com/thorchain

According to CryptoCompare, “THORChain is built for cross-chain permissionless digital asset liquidity. Stake assets in liquidity pools to earn fees, swap assets instantly at open market prices, borrow and lend on any asset, and pay in any currency. “

Buying and Selling THORChain

THORChain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THORChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase THORChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for THORChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for THORChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.