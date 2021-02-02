Thunder Token 24 Hour Volume Reaches $6.37 Million (TT)

Thunder Token (CURRENCY:TT) traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 2nd. During the last week, Thunder Token has traded up 5.9% against the US dollar. One Thunder Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges. Thunder Token has a market cap of $29.22 million and $6.37 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00011214 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $249.38 or 0.00715524 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000036 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 20.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Thunder Token

TT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 1st, 2018. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,887,903,653 tokens. The official website for Thunder Token is www.thundercore.com . Thunder Token’s official message board is medium.com/thunderofficial . The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ThunderCore is an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compliant blockchain. Tokens based on the ERC-20 standard can be minted and deployed on ThunderCore. ThunderCore is its own blockchain with its own native cryptocurrency. It is EVM-compatible with throughput of 1,200+ TPS, sub-second confirmation times, and low gas costs—making it quick and easy for DApps to deploy and scale. Consensus Nodes complete a single round of voting to confirm transactions in under a second. The accelerator, a DDoS-resilient distributed system, coordinates the network of consensus nodes. “

Thunder Token Token Trading

Thunder Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thunder Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Thunder Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

