Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) Trading 12% Higher

Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW) shares traded up 12% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.03 and last traded at $10.98. 156,007 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 162,948 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.80.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tidewater from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th.

The company has a market cap of $445.21 million, a P/E ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.93.

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $86.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.30 million. Tidewater had a negative net margin of 53.51% and a negative return on equity of 7.20%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tidewater Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TDW. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Tidewater by 15.8% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Tidewater by 14.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 559,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,130,000 after purchasing an additional 72,777 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tidewater by 8.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 896,832 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,013,000 after purchasing an additional 72,223 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Tidewater by 4.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 85,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Tidewater by 23.8% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,752 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,566 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

About Tidewater (NYSE:TDW)

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore marine support and transportation services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore exploration, field development, and production, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

