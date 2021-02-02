Tidex Token (TDX) 24 Hour Volume Hits $1,400.00

Tidex Token (CURRENCY:TDX) traded down 35.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 2nd. During the last seven days, Tidex Token has traded 35.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Tidex Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0486 or 0.00000133 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Tidex Token has a total market capitalization of $462,175.43 and $1,400.00 worth of Tidex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002741 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001046 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00047330 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.70 or 0.00138694 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.03 or 0.00065730 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.73 or 0.00245456 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.66 or 0.00061991 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.26 or 0.00036284 BTC.

Tidex Token Profile

Tidex Token’s total supply is 99,999,981 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,504,980 tokens. Tidex Token’s official website is tidex.com . Tidex Token’s official Twitter account is @Tidex_Exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Tidex token (TDX) is a premined loyalty reward token built on the Waves platform. The tokens are awarded to active traders on Tidex platform with a daily trade rate above 1 BTC. “

Tidex Token Token Trading

Tidex Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tidex Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tidex Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tidex Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

