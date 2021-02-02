Tidex Token (TDX) Price Down 87.2% Over Last Week

Tidex Token (CURRENCY:TDX) traded 78.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 2nd. One Tidex Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0551 or 0.00000159 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Tidex Token has traded down 87.2% against the U.S. dollar. Tidex Token has a total market capitalization of $523,690.20 and approximately $1,081.00 worth of Tidex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002889 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001101 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.59 or 0.00047851 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.38 or 0.00145332 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.23 or 0.00067020 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.04 or 0.00259770 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.67 or 0.00065408 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00037747 BTC.

Tidex Token Profile

Tidex Token’s total supply is 99,999,981 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,504,980 tokens. Tidex Token’s official Twitter account is @Tidex_Exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Tidex Token is tidex.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Tidex token (TDX) is a premined loyalty reward token built on the Waves platform. The tokens are awarded to active traders on Tidex platform with a daily trade rate above 1 BTC. “

Tidex Token Token Trading

Tidex Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tidex Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tidex Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tidex Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

