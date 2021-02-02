Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $23.32

Shares of Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $23.32 and last traded at $22.95, with a volume of 1027112 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.10.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TLRY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Tilray from $11.00 to $24.20 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Tilray from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Tilray from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $5.60 to $4.77 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tilray from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tilray has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.97.

The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 3.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.19. Tilray had a negative net margin of 242.60% and a negative return on equity of 92.70%. The business had revenue of $51.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.36) EPS. Tilray’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Tilray Inc will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tilray news, CEO Brendan Kennedy sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total transaction of $2,972,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,992,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,242,789. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christine St.Clare sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $44,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,658 shares in the company, valued at $187,512.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 406,600 shares of company stock valued at $3,038,220. 16.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TLRY. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tilray by 345.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,101 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Tilray by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 14,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Tilray by 60.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 6,614 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tilray during the 4th quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tilray during the 2nd quarter worth $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.62% of the company’s stock.

About Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

