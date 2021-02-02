TIMIA Capital Corp. (TCA.V) (CVE:TCA) Shares Gap Up to $0.17

TIMIA Capital Corp. (TCA.V) (CVE:TCA) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.17, but opened at $0.20. TIMIA Capital Corp. (TCA.V) shares last traded at $0.20, with a volume of 70,000 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.19 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.82.

About TIMIA Capital Corp. (TCA.V) (CVE:TCA)

TIMIA Capital Corp., a specialty finance company, focuses on providing financing to technology companies in North America. The company provides financing in exchange for variable monthly payments structured as a percentage of applicable revenue, subject to minimum monthly payments; and a fixed schedule of predetermined monthly payments.

