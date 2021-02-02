Titan Mining (OTCMKTS:TNMCF) Trading Up 10.4%

Titan Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:TNMCF)’s share price was up 10.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.51 and last traded at $0.51. Approximately 5,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 186% from the average daily volume of 1,746 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.46.

Separately, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Titan Mining from $0.60 to $1.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th.

Get Titan Mining alerts:

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.48.

Titan Mining Corporation, a natural resources company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties. It explores for zinc ores and base metals. The company's principal asset is the Empire State Mine project that is located in Northern New York State, the United States. It holds interests in approximately 80,000 acres of mineral interests in the Empire State Mine project.

Featured Article: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for Titan Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.