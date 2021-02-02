Tiziana Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSA) Shares Gap Up to $3.82

Shares of Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.82, but opened at $5.73. Tiziana Life Sciences shares last traded at $4.42, with a volume of 22,228 shares traded.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TLSA shares. B. Riley started coverage on Tiziana Life Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tiziana Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.95. The stock has a market cap of $278.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -153.00 and a beta of 1.41.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Golden Green Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tiziana Life Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Tiziana Life Sciences in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Tiziana Life Sciences in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Tiziana Life Sciences in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Tiziana Life Sciences during the third quarter worth about $645,000.

Tiziana Life Sciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:TLSA)

Tiziana Life Sciences Plc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of molecules and related diagnostics to treat diseases in oncology and immunology in the United Kingdom. The company's product pipeline includes Foralumab (TZLS-401), a human anti-CD3 monclonal antibody for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, such GvHD, ulcerative colitis, Crohn's disease, multiple sclerosis, type-1 diabetes, inflammatory bowel diseases, psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; and Milciclib (TZLS-201), which is an orally bioavailable, small molecule inhibitor of cyclin-dependent kinases and Src family kinases for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.

