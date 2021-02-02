TokenPay (TPAY) Price Hits $0.0484 on Top Exchanges

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded down 11.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 2nd. TokenPay has a market capitalization of $1.06 million and $337,495.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TokenPay coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0484 or 0.00000132 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, TokenPay has traded down 4.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,563.13 or 0.99929370 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.88 or 0.00024260 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002227 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.72 or 0.00029305 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0950 or 0.00000260 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002742 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000230 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002551 BTC.

DAOstack (GEN) traded up 53.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000436 BTC.

About TokenPay

TPAY is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2017. TokenPay’s total supply is 21,936,068 coins. TokenPay’s official message board is medium.com/tokenpay . TokenPay’s official website is www.tokenpay.com . TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling TokenPay

TokenPay can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TokenPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TokenPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

