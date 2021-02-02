TokenPay (TPAY) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $527,555.00

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded up 17.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 2nd. Over the last seven days, TokenPay has traded up 8.7% against the U.S. dollar. TokenPay has a market cap of $1.18 million and approximately $527,555.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TokenPay coin can currently be bought for $0.0539 or 0.00000156 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get TokenPay alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34,638.58 or 1.00191067 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.19 or 0.00026575 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002430 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.60 or 0.00033562 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0963 or 0.00000279 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002884 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0846 or 0.00000245 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002857 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000012 BTC.

About TokenPay

TokenPay (TPAY) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2017. TokenPay’s total supply is 21,934,031 coins. TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for TokenPay is medium.com/tokenpay . The official website for TokenPay is www.tokenpay.com

Buying and Selling TokenPay

TokenPay can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TokenPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TokenPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TokenPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TokenPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.